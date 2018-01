This weekend, the night before he duets with Loretta Lynn at the Grammys, authentic country messiah Chris Stapleton will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Beloved SNL alum Will Ferrell is hosting, and as is customary, he and Stapleton filmed a couple promos for the show together. In the first, Ferrell impersonates a drive-time radio host, while the second finds him laughing at the idea that a couple macho alpha types like themselves might enjoy white wine. (Unthinkable!) Watch below.