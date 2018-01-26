Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I love you Cardi, but damn am I tired of people just “needing to be educated.” It isn’t just a her thing. It’s a my dad thing. It’s a my mom thing. It’s a girl I studied abroad with telling me being trans is a mental illness thing. It’s a college professor who gave me bullshit about not wanting to be grouped with men bc I’m nonbinary because “I have a male name” thing. It’s a my brother calling everyone on Xbox live who fucks him over on a game “f*ggot” thing. It’s a straight guy in middle school with me who would sexually harass me to humiliate me because I was effeminate thing. I’m sick of the expectation placed on queer and trans people that it’s their job to educate everyone else about how to not be queer/transphobic, how to be a good ally, how to respect and affirm queer and trans people, how to dismantle the queer/transphobia that’s been nurtured into all of us since birth. I had to educate myself about this shit because no parent, no teacher, no church member, and no friend I had growing up was going to tell me “these feelings you have mean you are a nonbinary queer femme tomboy and it’s perfectly normal and ok you feel this way.” All the forces around me made me feel shame enough for feeling the way I did that in high school I started googling shit until I was un-brainwashed. I wish every cishet person who wants the onus of “educating” to be on queer and trans people would just do a fucking easy google search like “why is using queer pejoratively bad?” and fucking learn for themselves rather than needing to be physically told this by a queer person. But that’s one of the perks of being a cishet is that you can live your life perfectly well without doing this. Queers and trans don’t get the luxury of not having to learn this shit. In fact we usually learn it the hard way, by putting up with cishet bullshit. ❤️ Bless