Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

s/o Jackson Pollis for making it very clear how much he disliked this guy.
I love you Cardi, but damn am I tired of people just “needing to be educated.” It isn’t just a her thing. It’s a my dad thing. It’s a my mom thing. It’s a girl I studied abroad with telling me being trans is a mental illness thing. It’s a college professor who gave me bullshit about not wanting to be grouped with men bc I’m nonbinary because “I have a male name” thing. It’s a my brother calling everyone on Xbox live who fucks him over on a game “f*ggot” thing. It’s a straight guy in middle school with me who would sexually harass me to humiliate me because I was effeminate thing. I’m sick of the expectation placed on queer and trans people that it’s their job to educate everyone else about how to not be queer/transphobic, how to be a good ally, how to respect and affirm queer and trans people, how to dismantle the queer/transphobia that’s been nurtured into all of us since birth. I had to educate myself about this shit because no parent, no teacher, no church member, and no friend I had growing up was going to tell me “these feelings you have mean you are a nonbinary queer femme tomboy and it’s perfectly normal and ok you feel this way.” All the forces around me made me feel shame enough for feeling the way I did that in high school I started googling shit until I was un-brainwashed. I wish every cishet person who wants the onus of “educating” to be on queer and trans people would just do a fucking easy google search like “why is using queer pejoratively bad?” and fucking learn for themselves rather than needing to be physically told this by a queer person. But that’s one of the perks of being a cishet is that you can live your life perfectly well without doing this. Queers and trans don’t get the luxury of not having to learn this shit. In fact we usually learn it the hard way, by putting up with cishet bullshit. ❤️ Bless
as a white man I can think of one particular word that I can not and will not say, and I didn’t need to go to school to learn that
Using poverty to explain away homophobia…
No, that arithmetic.
2 + y = 6 is algebra.
Am I wrong, or does using the phrase “public shaming” multiple times seem like some sort of effort to paint himself as a victim? It doesn’t sit well with me
Yeah, this is just bizarre. I’m a white dude, and I’ve met Quest about a half dozen times over the years. He was never anything but absurdly gracious and kind. My favorite story of an encounter with him: it’s 2005.
I go to the Tower Records on Broad Street in Philly for their midnight release sale. The self titled Broken Social Scene album is coming out, and no one is really in line outside. At 1 minute til, out walks Quest and gets right behind me. He has a ton of vinyl and CDs in one of those plastic Tower bags that I miss so much. We end up talking, I had just seen the Roots open for Wilco in Maryland, and I ask about Vernon Reid sitting in with them. He asks what I’m there for, and I him. As it happens, he’s there for the Fiona Apple album that he drummed on, because no one sent him a copy.
As I’m paying, he’s at the register next to me. And he goes “hey I’ll take that CD Guy just got too”. It felt somehow cool I guess, that this awesome musician took up a recommendation of mine only to humor me. Nope. The following Spring I see him at a bar I frequent. And wouldn’t you know it, dude walks right up to me and gives me a fist bump and says “awesome record, next level stuff, thank you so much for the tip”. He made a nerd feel cool again.
Homophobia isn’t edgy it’s just ignorant.
“how many good albums have a b-hole on the cover”
Morrissey appears on the cover of all of his early solo albums
Finally a news story about a hip hop artist that won’t show how racist Stereogum commenters are
I’m getting the sinking feeling that this tour will be cancelled before it’s fully over. Not Morrissey cancelled where he’s only a fifth of the way through and just doesn’t feel like it, but more the actual health issues or suddenly dropping dead kind of cancelled.
Well said.
Not trying to stir shit up. I’m just asking, as an artist myself, is edgy content not allowed to exist anymore? Because it seems like it isn’t.
Just putting something out there.
Of course dude rapping this is homophobic.
But……so what? Maybe just don’t listen to The Migos if this personally offends you?
Is edgy content literally not allowed to exist in the arts anymore?
a couple of negative people in here. should be interesting to see who changes their tune when elton really does go. he is a legend & I hope he enjoys retirement. he deserves it.
