Country music star Chris Stapleton was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, and he brought a surprise guest along: Sturgill Simpson, who joined his fellow Kentucky native onstage to perform “Midnight Train To Memphis” and “Hard Livin’.” Watch them perform together for the first time below.

Also, here’s a sketch from last night starring Will Ferrell as Chucky Lee Byrd, a 1950s rocker who is pretty clearly a pedophile: