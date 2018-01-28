Livestream Billboard’s Grammys 2018 Red Carpet Show

Billboard is providing two-and-a-half hours of preshow and red-carpet coverage on Twitter ahead of the 2018 Grammys, which are set to air live from New York City on Sunday night.

Starting at 5PM ET/2PM PT on Jan. 28, Billboard will stream live from the New York Studios featuring hosts Chelsea Briggs and Kevan Kenney and a panel of music experts from Billboard, Vibe, and beyond. Offering a full analysis of what viewers can expect from this year’s awards — along with highlights of the biggest music moments of the year — are Vibe editor-in-chief Datwon Thomas and associate editor Shenequa Golding and Billboard’s associate editor Lyndsey Havens, deputy editor Joe Lynch, and charts manager Xander Zellner. Joining the Billboard and Vibe teams are TV host/music correspondent Oliver Trevena and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 contestant Peppermint.

Reporting live from the red carpet are Billboard co-director of charts Keith Caulfield and Vibe associate news editor Desire Thompson, who will be chatting with some of the biggest names in music. The two-and-a-half-hour broadcast will switch between the red-carpet and in-studio coverage, guaranteeing viewers nonstop action ahead of the big show.

To catch all of the happenings, tune in to Billboard’s live pre-Grammy Awards show here and below.