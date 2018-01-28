Grammys 2018: Blue Ivy Tells Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Chill Out During Camila Cabello’s DACA Speech

The only person that can probably get away with asking Jay-Z and Beyonce to take it down a notch is their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The camera managed to catch her silently telling mom and dad to please calm the hell down while they politely applauded during Camila Cabello’s speech before U2’s Grammys performance on a barge in front of the Statue of Liberty.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — Best song on ST (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy must have gotten wind of the American Flag bullhorn Bono was going to bandy about and wanted her parents to save their energy.

This story originally appeared on Spin.