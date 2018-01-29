The Gaslight Anthem Announce The ’59 Sound Anniversary Tour

Back in 2008, New Jersey punks the Gaslight Anthem released The ’59 Sound, a minor masterpiece of hearty, charged-up, sincere, Springsteen-informed rock ‘n’ roll. After that, the band had a bit of a turbulent ride. They signed to a major label and released a few more albums, some good and some not so much. In 2015, they announced an indefinite hiatus, with frontman Brian Fallon focusing on his solo career. But earlier this month, the band announced that they’d play this year’s Governors Ball Festival in New York, performing The ’59 Sound in full. And today, we learn that they’ll honor the album’s 10th anniversary by doing the same thing on a bunch of stages this summer. They’ll head out on a week-long European tour in July, and they’ve also got a few one-off North American shows, as well. At all the shows, they’ll play The ’59 Sound in full. Check below for the dates they’ve got planned.

TOUR DATES:

5/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *^

6/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

7/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #$

7/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street #$

7/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland #$

7/25 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo #$

7/27 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13 #$

7/28 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium #$

8/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel %

8/11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *%

* with Matt Mays

^ with Tim Barry

# with the Flatliners

$ with Matthew Ryan

% with Joe Sib