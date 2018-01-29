Arcade Fire – “Put Your Money On Me (Demo)”

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now track “Put Your Money On Me” recently got released as a 12″, and included on the B-side is an earlier demo of the song that’s dubbed the “Windows 98 v.1.0″ version. “The B side on the Put Your Money on Me 12 inch is not a remix, but the original mix of the demo that ended up getting developed into the song. I really like it, and hope you do too. Those are field recordings of a slot machine that form the outro…” Win Butler says of the track, per ArcadeFIreTube. Hear it below.