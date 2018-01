Rostam has shared a new video for “Bike Dream,” a track off his debut solo album, Half-Light, that came out last year. It’s a co-directing effort between himself and Dan Newman. Appropriately enough, it features a lot of Rostam traveling by bike through various cities, and it also has a lot of Rostam walking around said cities because biking gets sort of tiring after a while, ya know? Watch below.

Half-Light is out now via Nonesuch. Vampire Weekend’s debut album just turned 10.