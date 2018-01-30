Lorde Addresses Fans In Post-Grammys Newspaper Ad

Lorde was the only female musician nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys on Sunday, and not coincidentally, she was also the only nominee who wasn’t invited to perform her own music during the ceremony. Only 11 of the 84 awards handed out went to women, and only one of those made it to the actual telecast. Recording Academy president Neil Portnow didn’t help matters by brushing off questions about the lack of female representation by saying that women need to “step up,” a comment for which he was later forced to apologize. And now, after all that, Lorde has taken out a full-page advertisement in today’s issue of The New Zealand Herald to talk about her experience at the Grammys.

“Last night I saw a lot of crazy & wonderful things,” she writes in the handwritten note, which was shared on Twitter by an editor of the newspaper. “I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!” The message also includes a few side notes like “JAY-Z’s hands are really soft” and “met Stevie Nicks + almost cried” along with shout-outs to artists including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and fellow New Zealander Chelsea Jade. Find the full ad below.