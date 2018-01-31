Vampire Weekend Announce First Show In 4 Years

Vampire Weekend’s landmark self-titled debut just turned 10 this week. Meanwhile, Modern Vampires In The City, their last album, will turn five in a few months. Indeed, other than a couple of short performances at Bernie Sanders rallies in 2016, Vampire Weekend haven’t played a proper live show since they did the Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2014, when Rostam Batmanglij was still in the band. We know they’re working on a new album, but details have been scarce, and we haven’t heard any music. All the members of the band have been working on non-VW activities, whether it be Chris Baio and Chris Tomson’s solo projects or Ezra Koenig’s Netflix show Neo Yokio. So it’s a big deal that Vampire Weekend have just announced their first proper live show in years.

The Guardian reports that Vampire Weekend will headline the indie-heavy End Of The Road Festival this summer. The fest comes to Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset and lasts from 8/30 to 9/2. The fest, which looks great, also features people like St. Vincent, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Jeff Tweedy, John Cale, Oh Sees, Julia Holter, Ariel Pink, Destroyer, (Sandy) Alex G, Mulatu Astatke, Big Thief, Protomartyr, and Japanese Breakfast. You can find out all the info on the festival here.

We don’t yet know what kind of lineup VW will have for their first show back, whether they’ll be down to the three full-time members or whether they’ll have other musicians with them. But it seems likely that, even if they don’t have a new album out by then, they’ll at least have new songs to play.