Watch The Voidz Play Their Strokes-Reminiscent “Leave It In My Dreams” On Fallon

We are well into the rollout for Virtue, Julian Casablancas’ second album with the Voidz, with one classic Casablancas jam, one experimental oddity, and one eyebrow-raising interview already in the books. Last night the band brought the aforementioned Strokes-reminiscent “Leave It In My Dreams” to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and you can enjoy it below. While you do that, read my colleague Michael Nelson’s screed about this song, because it’s at least as entertaining as the music if not more so.

Virtue is out 3/30 on Cult Records.