Cardi B is featured in a commercial for Amazon’s Alexa that’ll air during the Super Bowl this weekend. The conceit of the ad is that Alexa has lost her voice and must be replaced by some celebrities, which here means Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bezos, and, of course, Cardi. She answers a question about Mars and then breaks out into “Bodak Yellow” when asked to play country music. Check it out below.