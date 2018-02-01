Watch LCD Soundsystem Surge Through “Call The Police” On Austin City Limits

LCD Soundsystem’s comeback album, American Dream, was way better than its cover art suggested. It cracked our top 10 favorite albums of the year, and one of its songs just won a Grammy. The now award-winning “Tonite” will be one of a few tunes featured in LCD’s episode of Austin City Limits this weekend. Also on the setlist is one of our favorite songs of the 2017, “Call The Police,” which you can watch in full below.

LCD Soundsystem on Austin City Limits airs this weekend on PBS. Check your local listings for the exact time in your area.