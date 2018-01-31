The DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Got A New Radio Job So Someone Called In A Bomb Threat There

Last year, a radio DJ named David Mueller was found guilty of groping Taylor Swift at a 2013 pre-concert photo-op. But it looks like that DJ has found a new job at Mississippi radio station KIX 92.7. As the New York Daily News reports, Mueller now co-hosts a morning show called Jackson & Jonbob, where he is on the air under the name Stonewall Jackson.

Mueller’s sexual assault history is apparently no problem for his new employers. Delta Radio CEO Larry Fuss, who hired the DJ, was quoted as saying: “He’s either the world’s best liar, or he’s telling the truth. I tend to believe his version of the story and most people who have talked to him face-to-face do believe his version of the story.”

According to TMZ, someone e-mailed in a bomb threat today to the radio station where Mueller now works, though police officers searched the station and found nothing. The threat apparently had a connection to Mueller’s hiring.