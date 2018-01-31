Stream Poppy Ackroyd Resolve

Poppy Ackroyd first caught our attention with last year’s Sketches, and she continues to impress with Resolve, her new LP out on Friday. Resolve finds the English neoclassical composer working with outside collaborators for the first time, augmenting her piano and violin with more woodwinds and percussion. Early single “The Calm Before” began almost like a Colin Stetson song with its clickety-clacking extended technique and trilling bass clarinet, but as second early track “Paper” showed, Ackroyd is more interested in beauty than anything else. Her songs gradually unfurl from gentle piano meditations into bustling ecosystems of sound, and you can explore all ten of them below via Hype Machine.

Resolve is out 2/2 on One Little Indian. Pre-order it here.