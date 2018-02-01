Neil Young + Promise Of The Real – “Almost Always” Video

When we last heard from Neil Young, he was teaming up with DRAM for a contribution to the soundtrack of the supposedly completely abysmal Will Smith Netflix movie Bright. Before that, though, he also released his latest album with Promise Of The Real, The Visitor, in early December.

Today, he’s shared a video for one of the cuts from that album, “Almost Always,” a song with harmonica peels and a laidback country-rock pacing that pleasantly recalls Young’s vintage work. The accompanying video is similarly pretty, all close-up grainy shots of nature before it shoots off into the cosmos at the end. Check it out below.

The Visitor is out now via Reprise.