Bat For Lashes & Dominik Scherrer – “Aigra”

Here is the plot of the new BBC/Netflix supernatural thriller Requiem: “Twenty years ago, a toddler disappeared, never to be seen again. Matilda Gray is drawn to the case — and discovers her own part in a terrifying, otherworldly secret.” And here is the musical theme from Requiem, a grandly ominous collaboration between Natasha Khan (aka Bat For Lashes) and award-winning soundtrack composer Dominik Scherrer titled “Aigra.”

The first of six Requiem installments premieres tonight at 9PM BST on the BBC. The series will get international distribution via Netflix eventually. Mr. Bates from Downton Abbey is in it.