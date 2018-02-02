Hear A New Thom Yorke Song In Rag & Bone’s Short Film “Why Can’t We Get Along”

Thom Yorke has long been a devotee of the fashion designers Rag & Bone; he’s soundtracked many of their runway shows and worn a Rag & Bone jacket in Radiohead’s “Daydreaming” video. And now Yorke has contributed the soundtrack to “Why Can’t We Get Along,” a new short film from the designers. The film, which the designers characterize as a runway show without a runway, stars the actors Ansel Elgort and Kate Mara. In it, the two do some extreme leaning, assisted by hydraulic lifts, while dancers from the American Ballet Theater move around them. Benjamin Millipied, the choreographer who’s famous for being Natalie Portman’s husband, co-directed the film along with Aaron Duffy and Bob Partington. Yorke’s soundtrack has his languorous vocals all over it, but it’s also got a skittery and rap-informed beat. Check out the film below.

You can read more about the film in The New York Times.