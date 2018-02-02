Watch Ty Segall’s Two Nasty Kimmel Performances

Last week, garage-rock institution Ty Segall released his massive new album Freedom’s Goblin. And last night, Segall, who has thankfully stopped wearing creepy baby masks during his TV appearances, brought his heavy, fuzzed-out live show to the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show proper, he played his cover of “Every1’s A Winner,” Hot Chocolate’s 1978 soul/disco classic. And as an online bonus, he also busted out the rumbling, quasi-funky album track “Despoiler Of Cadaver.” Watch both performances below.

Freedom’s Goblin is out now on Drag City. Read our interview with Segall here.