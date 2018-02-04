Watch Natalie Portman Rap In The Raunchy Sequel To Her 2006 SNL Digital Short

The last time Natalie Portman hosted Saturday Night Live was in 2006, when she appeared in a digital short written by the Lonely Island in which she rapped about “doin’ 120, gettin’ head while I’m swervin’,” killing people, and cheating on tests at Harvard, aka a regular day in the life of Natalie Portman. Last night, she returned to host SNL a second time, and she also reunited with the Lonely Island for a sequel called “Natalie’s 2nd Rap,” in which she bites “Jumpman” and “Bodak Yellow” and raps things like, “Tide Pods, the only fucking thing I snack on/ Black out and go motherfucking Black Swan/ My brain gone on that fucking Ayahuasca, boy/ Tell your tourist parents I’m gonna turn you to a foster boy.” Andy Samberg briefly shows up, and Portman also forces interviewer Beck Bennett to say something nice about Jar Jar Binks, shoves a Time’s Up pin into his forehead, and throws him out the window. You know, as Natalie Portman does. Watch below.

Yeah. We wrote the song in LA on Thurs. Then SNL shot the video in NYC Friday. (We shot Andy in LA). ✌🏻 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) February 4, 2018

Here’s the original:

In other SNL news, Migos have been announced as the musical guests for the 3/3 episode with host Charles Barkley.