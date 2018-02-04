Watch Fiona Apple Slam Grammys President, Cover “You Don’t Own Me” With Garbage’s Shirley Manson

Shirley Manson of Garbage headlined Girlschool, a festival celebrating female-identifying artists, in Los Angeles last night, and she brought a special friend along. As Pitchfork reports, Fiona Apple came out at the end of her set to help out with a cover of Lesley Gore’s 1963 hit “You Don’t Own Me,” and she did it while wearing a homemade “Kneel, Portnow” shirt, a reference to Grammys president Neil Portnow and his controversial comment about women needing to “step up” to win more awards. Watch their performance below.