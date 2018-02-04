Watch Steven Tyler Age In Reverse In Kia’s Super Bowl Commercial

Kia appears to be marketing their cars as time machines. In a new commercial for the company that aired during the Super Bowl tonight, Steven Tyler gets younger and younger (thanks, CGI!) as he drives a Kia Stinger around a racetrack in reverse. “Dream On” is playing in the background, of course, and the tagline for the commercial is, hilariously/depressingly, “Feel something again.” Watch it below.

It was a pretty Aerosmith-heavy Super Bowl, as Joe Perry also appeared in a 30-second spot for Monster (of Monster Cable, not Monster Energy) that featured a number of celebrities including Iggy Azalea, RiceGum, Big Kenny, Yo Gotti, Jonathan Cheban, and NSYNC’s Joey Fatone. Here’s that.