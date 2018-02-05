Arcade Fire & Preservation Hall Jazz Band Join Forces For New Song “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!)”

Ever since Arcade Fire leaders Win Butler and Régine Chassange moved to New Orleans, the city’s cultural traditions have been trickling their way into the band’s creative output. (Remember their Second Line for David Bowie?) Tomorrow that manifests itself in Krewe du Kanaval, a one-day festival Butler and Chassagne are putting on with Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Today, via Pitchfork, the lot of them shared a new collaboration called “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!),” which serves as the theme song for the event. It’s credited to Butler, Chassagne, the Preservation Hall Horns, and the Haitian group RAM. Hear it below.

Kruwe du Kanaval is 2/6 in New Orleans and will feature performances from all these artists and more. As the organizers explain here, “Kanaval is the Haitian Creole word for the celebration before Lent. In New Orleans, it is the period leading up to Mardi Gras.” As such, Kruwe du Kanaval is billed as a combination of inclusive parades, parties, and music designed to celebrate Haiti’s influence in New Orleans; they’re hoping it becomes an annual part of the city’s seasonal celebrations. All proceeds benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation and Chassagne’s nonprofit KANPE. They’re also soliciting donations to Preservation Hall here.