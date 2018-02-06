Watch Lil Uzi Vert, In A Bad Religion Shirt, Make His Late-Night Debut On Colbert

Lil Uzi Vert walked out of the Grammys empty-handed last week, but he can console himself with the fact that he’s the biggest young rap star to emerge in quite some time. Somehow, Uzi had never been a late-night musical-guest last night, but now he’s got that particular rite of passage behind him. Last night, Uzi did musical-guest duties on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show with Jon Batiste And Stay Human, Colbert’s house band, backing him up. Uzi performed “The Way Life Goes,” his gooey and emotional single. This was contemplative Uzi, not stage-diving madman Uzi, which is probably the right Uzi for the setting. But it’s worth noting what Uzi wore: leather jacket, Bad Religion T-shirt, shredded jeans, Doc Martens, wallet chain. I will never get over the image of a rap star who dresses like the 10th-grade version of me. Watch the performance below.

Uzi’s album Luv Is Rage 2 is out now on Atlantic/Generation Now.