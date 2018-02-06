Drake Visits Miami Schools To Shoot The “God’s Plan” Video And Hand Out Checks

Drake recently scored his second-ever #1 single as a lead artist, as his new track “God’s Plan” debuted at the top spot last week. And yesterday, he found a dramatic way to film the song’s video, popping up at a couple of Miami schools and causing general hysteria. The Miami Herald reports that Drake made a surprise visit to Miami Senior High yesterday afternoon. There, he lip-synced “God’s Plan” on a cherry-picker above the baseball field, while a drone filmed him and a whole mob of students went nuts below. Drake also presented a giant $25,000 novelty check to the school and claimed that he would help design their new uniforms.

Later in the day, Drake also put in an appearance at the University Of Miami, where he presented biology student Destiny Jones with a $50,000 scholarship and performed to another massive crowd. As he left, a mob of students chased his motorcade. Watch some videos below.

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

Imagine living your life like that!