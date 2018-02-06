Watch Bedouine Make Her TV Debut, Playing “One Of These Days” On Seth Meyers

Last year, Azniv Korkejian, the Syrian-born and LA-based singer-songwriter who records as Bedouine, released her self-titled debut album, a folk-rock stunner. (She also became a Stereogum Artist To Watch.) Last night, she gave her first-ever TV performance as a musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Giving off a sense of serene confidence, she performed the lovely album track “One Of These Days.” It looks like she’s going to be comfortable doing this for a long time. Watch the performance below.

Bedouine is out now on Spacebomb.