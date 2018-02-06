POLIÇA + s t a r g a z e – “Agree” Video

The Minnesota post-punk band POLIÇA and trans-European orchestral collective s t a r g a z e have a collaborative album called Music For The Long Emergency coming out soon. And although its lead single “How Is This Happening” was an expansive post-rock abyss, today’s new single “Agree” errs on the poppy side. It’s still infused with a grand symphonic touch and the mournful urgency befitting a global political crisis.

“But what is love anyway?” Channy Leaneagh sings. “You don’t believe in that, you agree with me.” She also adds, piercingly, “How do we stop what we started?” The song arrives with a video by Maria Juranic depicting a dangerous relationship between two outlaw lovebirds. Watch below.

Music For The Long Emergency is out 2/16 on Transgressive/Totally Gross National Product. Pre-order it here.