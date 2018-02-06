Nilüfer Yanya – “Thanks 4 Nothing” Video

Pop polymath Nilüfer Yanya has released a new song, “Thanks 4 Nothing,” the first we’ve heard from the London musician since last year’s “Baby Luv.” It’s cut from the same cloth as that one, in that Yanya’s personality and narrative drive serve as the focal point in a circuitous, hypnotic composition. This one’s about the collapse of a relationship: “Is this the end? Don’t think we can be friends,” she sings, and a downtrodden guitar strum acts as a reply. The song comes attached to a video that shows a cult-like game night gone off the hinges. Watch and listen below.

“Thanks 4 Nothing” is out now via Blue Flowers/ATO.