Stream Burden Maker / / Bearer EP

The Boston band Burden make a crushing, riff-heavy form of metallic hardcore, one that reminds me of fellow New England marauders Hatebreed. Yesterday, the band followed up 2016’s Nothing In Return EP with a new EP called Maker / / Bearer. Its a whole lot better produced than most DIY hardcore records, and there’s serious musicianship at work, too; the guitar solos are no joke. But this is straight-up kick-you-in-the-face music, and it gets the job done. Stream the full EP below.

<a href="http://burdenhc.bandcamp.com/album/maker-bearer-2" target="_blank">Maker / / Bearer by Burden</a>

You can buy Maker / / Bearer at Bandcamp.