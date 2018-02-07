Ex Hex Get To Work On LP2

Ex Hex live again! A few years ago, Mary Timony — formerly of Helium, Wild Flag, and Autoclave — convened the ridiculously great power-pop power trio Ex Hex. The band released exactly one album, 2014’s excellent Rips, and toured hard behind it. But it’s been a long time between albums, and now bassist Betsy Wright leads Bat Fangs, the fun-as-hell garage-rock duo who released a really great self-titled debut last week. So it seemed like Ex Hex was, for now, on the back burner, and it’s great news to see that this is not the case, that the band has is now underway on a second album. On Instagram last night, the band posted a photo of instruments in a practice space, writing in the caption that they’re now working on the demos for their sophomore LP.

Bat Fangs are touring with Superchunk this month, so we shouldn’t expect Ex Hex to knock out a new album overnight. But whenever it’s ready, we’ll take it!