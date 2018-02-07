Lana Del Rey Answers Questions From Grimes, Courtney Love, Stevie Nicks, & More

Lana Del Rey is the cover star for the first issue of the US edition of French-founded magazine L’Officiel, and for her corresponding story, she was asked questions by fans and a number of notable celebrities and musicians. Grimes, Courtney Love, Stevie Nicks, Kim Kardashian West, Sean Ono Lennon, Marina And The Diamonds, and more asked the pop star whatever they wanted. Those questions ranged from standard interview fare (Kim K.W.: “If you weren’t writing or making music, what would you be doing?”) to the fawning (Courtney Love: “Why have you stolen my unconscious and made me your musical slave?”) to the inquisitive (Grimes: “What do you think about artificial intelligence? Do you think it will be good or bad for humanity?”). Check out the full feature here.