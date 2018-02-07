Mark Pritchard – “Come Let Us” (Feat. Gregory Whitehead) Video

Mark Pritchard’s last album, Under The Sun, came out back in 2016 and featured a few familiar names. Now, the Australia-based producer is collaborating again with visual artist Jonathan Zawada to release his next project, The Four Worlds. Zawada’s 13-minute film will accompany Pritchard’s eight-track collection to continue the exploration into the impossible worlds we first saw in Under The Sun.

“Come Let Us” gives us our first glimpse back and features a sample of radio artist Gregory Whitehead’s Tower of Babel-referencing “Ziggurat” from Disorder Speech. It marks Pritchard’s latest as not just an offshoot of his previous record but a continuation of dadaism and ’80s experimental. Watch below.

The Four Worlds is out 3/23 via Warp Records. Pre-order it here.