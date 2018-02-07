Watch Highlights From Arcade Fire’s Krewe du Kanaval Festival In New Orleans

regine-chassagne-win-butler-krewe-du-kanaval
CREDIT: Erika Goldring

Following the release of their festival theme song “Ann Ale! (Let’s Go!),” Arcade Fire front-couple Win Butler and Régine Chassagne plus NOLA neighbors Preservation Hall Jazz Band hosted the first Krewe du Kanaval yesterday. The one-day party, named for the Haitian Creole term for pre-Lent celebration, is designed to be an annual tradition recognizing Haitian culture in New Orleans ahead of Mardi Gras. Check out a few highlights from the event below.

