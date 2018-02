The ISM Hexadrome is a new 360° audiovisual exhibition that will be staged in Berlin at the Martin-Gropius-Bau museum. A number of musicians will perform there throughout the exhibition’s run, including Thom Yorke, Brian Eno, Holly Hernon, and Ben Frost. Yorke will be performing accompanied by a 3D visual experience made by his occasional collaborator Tarik Barri. Their portion will begin on 4/6, while the entire exhibition will run from 3/29 through 4/22. Here’s a trailer: