Handsome Dick Manitoba Arrested For Domestic Assault

Handsome Dick Manitoba, frontman for the pioneering New York punk band the Dictators, has been arrested for a number of charges related to domestic assault, the New York Daily News reports. The 64-year-old Manitoba allegedly assaulted his former domestic partner Zoe Hansen. Manitoba allegedly choked Hansen, and according to the Daily News, Hansen told police, “He bit me. He bit my nose. He grabbed my neck and applied pressure.”

Manitoba is being charged with three counts of third-degree assault and one count each of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment. He was arrested at the apartment that he and Hansen share.

Manitoba and Hansen have a teenage son together, and they jointly own the East Village bar Manitoba’s.