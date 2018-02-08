T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones Diss

Quincy Jones has been saying some wild stuff in interviews lately, proving that at the age of 84 you absolutely do not have to give one single fuck and can pour the tea as freely as you wish. In the most recent Q&A with Vulture’s David Marchese, Jones claimed to have dated Ivanka Trump 12 years ago (“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”), called the Beatles “no-playing motherfuckers,” and broke the news that Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor had sex, which Pryor’s widow confirmed. Jones also critiqued T-Pain’s work on 2010’s Q: Soul Bossa Nostra, which Jones recorded with various artists. Here’s what he said:

What’s the last mistake you learned from?

My last record [2010’s Q: Soul Bossa Nostra]. I was not in favor of doing it, but the rappers wanted to record something as a tribute to me, where they’d do versions of songs that I’d done over my career. I said to them, “Look, you got to make the music better than we did on the originals.” That didn’t happen. T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details.

This is one of the least scandalous parts of the interview, but T-Pain caught wind of the critique and offered an earnest comment via Twitter late last night. T-Pain states that he was uncomfortable covering Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.,” and essentially confirms what Jones said about the recording session.

For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told @QuincyDJones in his face “I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna fuck it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ” it took them hours to pump me up to even go in the booth 1/2 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 7, 2018

And I still hated it when I came out of the booth. Then the song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio. This is legit one of the reasons I don’t work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn’t care 2/2 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 7, 2018

But also to be real. It just seems like @QuincyDJones is pissed off at the whole world. I have nothing but respect for the guy so I don’t know why we didn’t hold the song or tell me exactly what he wanted when I kept taking the headphones off beggin for direction from the God — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 7, 2018

What will Quincy Jones say next?