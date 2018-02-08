T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones Diss

T-Pain
CREDIT: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Quincy Jones has been saying some wild stuff in interviews lately, proving that at the age of 84 you absolutely do not have to give one single fuck and can pour the tea as freely as you wish. In the most recent Q&A with Vulture’s David Marchese, Jones claimed to have dated Ivanka Trump 12 years ago (“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”), called the Beatles “no-playing motherfuckers,” and broke the news that Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor had sex, which Pryor’s widow confirmed. Jones also critiqued T-Pain’s work on 2010’s Q: Soul Bossa Nostra, which Jones recorded with various artists. Here’s what he said:

What’s the last mistake you learned from?
My last record [2010’s Q: Soul Bossa Nostra]. I was not in favor of doing it, but the rappers wanted to record something as a tribute to me, where they’d do versions of songs that I’d done over my career. I said to them, “Look, you got to make the music better than we did on the originals.” That didn’t happen. T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details.

This is one of the least scandalous parts of the interview, but T-Pain caught wind of the critique and offered an earnest comment via Twitter late last night. T-Pain states that he was uncomfortable covering Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.,” and essentially confirms what Jones said about the recording session.

What will Quincy Jones say next?

Tags: Quincy Jones, T-Pain