Big K.R.I.T. – “Big Bank” (Feat. T.I.) Video

Late last year, the always-impressive Mississippi rapper/producer Big K.R.I.T. returned to the underground world from whence he came for the double album 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time. One of the album’s best tracks is “Big Bank,” a bracing and immediate team-up with T.I., the Atlanta rap star whose flow probably helped provide a blueprint for K.R.I.T.’s own. In the grainy and visceral clip, K.R.I.T. and T.I. stalk through an empty warehouse, with K.R.I.T. dressed like a fly version of Blade. Watch it below.

4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time is out now on BMG.