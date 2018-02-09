The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

This column didn’t run last week because I had to go deal with a family emergency. (If you’ve got a potentially dangerous dog, take the proper fucking precautions, people.) So this week’s column actually has two weeks’ worth of videos, which means it’s a total murderer’s row. This week’s picks are below.

Justin Timberlake’s sly sendup of his own ridiculous new outdoorsman persona is so much more fun and convincing than his actual new outdoorsman persona. Too bad about the song, and the album, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the general cultural existence in 2018.

The idea of Ellen Kempner as the leader of a highly choreographed ’50-style girl gang is the sort of thing that makes me want to high-five somebody, and the execution is the sort of thing that makes me want to give that person an additional high-five.

Performance-based rock videos are hard to do right. But when it all comes together — the performance, the editing, the camera angles, the song itself — it can be absolutely magical. And that’s exactly what this one is.

Is there any good reason why Hayley Williams has never tried acting? Because her character in this video has a full character arc to pull off, and she sells the entire thing beautifully. Someone, please: Give her a guest arc on a prestige TV show or something and see what happens.

When was the last time a superhero-branded corporate tie-in gave us a vision like this?