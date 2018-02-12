Stream Superchunk What A Time To Be Alive

Superchunk - What A Time To Be Alive

Later this week, veteran North Carolina yelpers Superchunk, one of the greatest and most consistent indie rock bands of all time, will release their new album What A Time To Be Alive. The new LP follows 2013’s great I Hate Music, and it has nothing to do with the Drake/Future album of the same title. Superchunk have always sounded fired-up, but the new album finds them in a vein-popping apoplectic mood, surveying the absurdity of today’s world. We’ve already posted early singles “I Got Cut,” “Break The Glass,” and the title track, as well as the Waxahatchee/Stephin Merritt collab “Erasure.” And right now, you can stream the whole album at NPR. So go do that.

What A Time To Be Alive is out 2/16 on Merge.

