James Hetfield Lands First Acting Role As A Cop In Ted Bundy Biopic Starring Zac Efron

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been cast in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, in which Zac Efron plays the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. It’s Hetfield’s first film role and, as Deadline reports, he’ll be portraying Officer Bob Hayward, who was the first officer to arrest Bundy in 1975. The film’s director, Joe Berlinger, previously worked with Hetfield when he co-directed the 2004 Metallica documentary Some Kind Of Monster, and wrote a book about the band, This Monster Lives.

“Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up,” Berlinger said in a statement. “It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled.”