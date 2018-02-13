Win The Velvet Underground’s 50th Anniversary Career-Spanning Box Set

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Velvet Underground’s debut, with The Velvet Underground & Nico, and the celebration stretched into this year with White Light/White Heat’s 50th birthday as well. The band’s career is being spotlighted in a new limited-edition box set that includes their four studio albums, Nico’s Chelsea Girl debut, and a new recreation of their “lost” 1969 album courtesy of producer Bill Levenson. The set also features a booklet that features photos, lyrics, and a new foreword from Maureen “Moe” Tucker.

The Velvet Underground box set is out 2/23 via uDiscover. Pre-order it here.