Stream Cozz Effected

Remember when new albums used to come out on Tuesdays? Well, today’s a Tuesday, and we have at least one new album. The Los Angeles rapper Cozz, a part of J. Cole’s Dreamville stable, has just followed up his 2014 debut Cozz & Effect with his sophomore effort Effected. The very-busy-right-now Kendrick Lamar contributes a hook and a breezy, efficient verse to the album track “Hustla’s Story,” and J. Cole and Curren$y also make appearances. You can use Spotify to stream the full album below.

Effected is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.