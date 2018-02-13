The Fall’s Mark E. Smith Died Of Lung And Kidney Cancer

Last month, Mark E. Smith, postpunk pioneer and longtime frontman of the Fall, passed away at the age of 60. At the time, no cause of death had been revealed. But as Pitchfork points out, Smith’s sisters Barbara, Suzanne, and Caroline have now shared a statement on the Fall’s website, writing that Smith died after battling with terminal lung and kidney cancer. They write, “Mark was such a strong man and hated letting his fans down and tried to carry on regardless against all advice.” Here’s the full statement:

We would like to thank family, friends and fans for all their kind words, condolences and memories about our brother Mark.

Also, the N.H.S and staff who treated Mark throughout and Mark’s partner Pam who loved, cared and cherished our brother.

Mark fought a long and hard battle after his diagnosis of terminal lung and kidney cancer. He took every treatment going, which could be brutal at times and left Mark with some horrible side effects. Mark was such a strong man and hated letting his fans down and tried to carry on regardless against all advice.

Mark had a great life and loved and lived it to the full and always by his own rules and we, as his sisters were privileged to be part of it too.

Mark is at peace now and pain free, but we, his three sisters have been left heartbroken and will miss our big brother very much.

Barbara, Suzanne and Caroline.