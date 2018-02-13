Renata Zeiguer – “Wayside” Video

Renata Zeiguer is releasing her debut album, Old Ghost, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Bug” and “Follow Me Down” from it already, and she recently unveiled another new one, “Wayside.” It’s the woozy opening track to the album, and appropriately enough it acts as something of an invitation to the Zeiguer’s kaleidoscopic world. It’s all internal monologue, a spiraling harmonious thought cycle: “Ooh, I know, I know it’s not true, no, it’s not true,” she sings. The song comes accompanied by an animated video; watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/21 Brooklyn, NY @ BTR Live Studio

02/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool ^

02/24 Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy *

02/26 Hudson, NY @ TBA *

02/27 Easthampton, MA @ FlyWheel Arts *

02/28 Manchester, NJ @ The Gal-lery *

03/01 Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean *

03/02 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s Space *

03/03 Bloomfield, CT @ Dennis House *

03/04 Washington, DC @ Rhizome *

03/16-17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

^ w/ Kalbells, Michael Rocketship

* w/ Amanda Glasser

Old Ghost is out 2/23 via Northern Spy Records. Pre-order it here.