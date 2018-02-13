A New Atlanta: Robbin’ Season Trailer Has Arrived And Can We Just Fast-Forward To 3/1 Already

The second season of Donald Glover’s mindblowing, understated, loosely music-related FX series Atlanta — subtitled Robbin’ Season — premieres 3/1. That’s only 16 days away! Yet it still doesn’t feel soon enough now that I’ve watched the latest trailer and been transported back into the Emmy/Peabody/Golden Globe-winning series’ unique headspace. Unlike previous teasers, this latest promo clip comprises a montage of actual scenes from the show, conjuring many of the same deadpan beats that made the first season such a masterpiece while threading in some ominous foreshadowing. Check it out.