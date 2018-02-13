The Blow – “Afterparty”

Last year, the Blow released a new album, Brand New Abyss — we named it our Album Of The Week when it came out — and it’s getting a European reissue next month, which includes this new bonus track, “Afterparty.” It’s cut from the same cloth as the beguiling minimalist stream-of-consciousness that’s present on the rest of Brand New Abyss. You can listen to it below and, while you do, revisit a recent conversation between the Blow and Erika M. Anderson, who toured together last year.

TOUR DATES:

03/16 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/03 London, UK @ Moth Club

04/06 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

04/07 Aarhus, Denmark @ Kunsthal

04/09 Berlin, Germany @ Kantine Am Berghain

04/10 Jena, Germany @ Trafo

04/11 Freiburg, Germany @ Slow Club

04/12 Lausanne, Switzerland @ Le Bourg

04/14 Paris, France @ Olympic Cafe

04/21 Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbanhof

Brand New Abyss is out now. It’ll be reissued in Europe on 3/16.