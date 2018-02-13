Paddy Hanna – “Ida”

Recent Artist To Watch Paddy Hanna is just a few weeks away from releasing his sophomore album Frankly, I Mutate. Now, before the whole thing’s out in the world, the Irish singer-songwriter has shared one more single, “Ida.”

Compared to what we’ve heard from Frankly, I Mutate so far — the dusty jangle-pop of “Bad Boys,” the lush drivetime track “Toulouse The Kisser,” or the raucous indie of “Mario Lanza” — “Ida” is a different affair. Showcasing the mellower side of the album, “Ida” is a ballad that feels beamed in from another time, haggard from being pulled up through several decades. Instrumentally, it’s a syrup-y old-school rock ‘n’ roll number that flickers in and out like a long-lost memory, with Hanna pushing his dexterous voice into an operatic warble reminiscent of singers like Roy Orbison. Check it out below.

Frankly, I Mutate is out 3/2 via Strange Brew Records.