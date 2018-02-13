Deerhoof-Curated Sled Island Festival Shares Initial 2018 Lineup

At a time when everyone is losing patience with bloated music festival lineups catered to the lowest common denominator, smaller, carefully curated festivals are the wave. Calgary institution Sled Island seems like one of those, what with its manageable scope and artist-chosen lineup. This year they’ve tapped noise-pop legends Deerhoof to oversee the booking, and based on today’s initial list of performers, it seems they’ve done a good job. Besides Deerhoof themselves, the bill includes Dirty Projectors, Wye Oak, Shabazz Palaces, John Maus, Grouper, Mount Eerie, Wand, the Body, Bat Fangs, Guerilla Toss, Tyondai Braxton, and more. It’s going down 6/20-24 at venues across Calgary and will feature more than 250 musical acts in total. Get more info here.