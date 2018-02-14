Ryan Adams – “Baby I Love You”

Ryan Adams came out with Prisoner, his last album, about a year ago. And today being Valentine’s Day, he’s followed it up with a quick little one-off: A swoony love song called “Baby I Love You.” The track is full of chiming, Byrds-esque guitars and Phil Spector-style bells, and it’s perfectly lovely. Since Adams has his own studio and his own record label, he can really crank out a song like this anytime he wants, and it’s cool to hear him doing it. Listen to the song below.

“Baby I Love You” is out now on Spotify and Apple Music.