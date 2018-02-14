Stream Moneybagg Yo 2 Heartless

The Memphis street-rap staple Moneybagg Yo has been building his name for a long time, but he became a cult star last year, with his albums unexpectedly crashing their way into the Billboard top 10. Today, a year after he released his Heartless mixtape, Moneybagg Yo has come out with the new full-length 2 Heartless. It’s a strong, confident, slightly melodic collection of take-no-shit tough-talk, and it’s got appearances from people like Quavo, Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, and recent Drake collaborator BlocBoy JB, as well as production from people like Southside and Zaytoven. Stream the whole thing below.

2 Heartless is out now on N-Less Entertainment.